Passport Office helps three Czechs fly out

Martin Rohlmann, Consul Attache, German Consulate thanked the Karnataka government and Air India for the support.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The consulates of Czech Republic and Germany, and the Regional Passport Office joined hands to help three Czech nationals leave Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. They left by an Air India 787 Boeing Dreamliner flight at 7.45 am from Kempegowda International Airport. The Dreamliner plane has repatriated 238 people, including Germans.

Veronika Prodis, who was in Mysuru to learn yoga, Ivan Kamenik, trade commissioner, Czech Trade, Czech Republic, and Viskupic Zdenenk, a tourist, were able to leave for Frankfurt Airport.Honorary Consul General for Czech Republic C S Prakash said it involved a lot of documentation as the Czechs were not originally meant to be part of the team.

“Veronika had to reach Bengaluru from Mysuru and the police were very helpful. A special pass was issued to her to help her reach a hotel in Bengaluru where the others boarding the flight were housed. The German Consul was extremely accommodative and helped them out,” he said.

Martin Rohlmann, Consul Attache, German Consulate thanked the Karnataka government and Air India for the support.“It was a very successful and smooth experience without any hiccups. This is the first flight departing for Germany from Bengaluru and passengers from Mysuru and Andhra Pradesh among other parts came on time and everything was on schedule,”he said.

“There were 60 EU nationals including the Czechs, three Israelis and 23 Indians employed in Germany who wanted to get back to their families there. Another flight to Germany with over 230 on board left from Thiruvananthapuram too on Tuesday, he said.

Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru, Bharath Kumar Kutathi said he guided the Czech Consul in the meticulous documentation process to be followed in such cases. Despite repeated calls and messages, Air India did not respond.

