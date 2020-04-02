STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Healthcare workers assaulted in Bengaluru while collecting details on coronavirus symptoms  

One of the victims made a selfie video and shared to news channels which went viral.

Published: 02nd April 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of ASHA workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of people allegedly assaulted Asha workers when they went to collect details of the people over COVID-19 symptoms. The incident took place in Sarayipalya in Hennur police station limits on Wednesday and however, the police have not registered a case over the incident.

One of the victims made a selfie video and shared to news channels and it went viral. The Asha worker alleged that she had come to collect details of the suspected patients of COVID-19 and then a man went inside a Masjid and announced not to share anything with Asha workers.

A group of men who heard the announcement gathered around and snatched her mobile phone and also tore the papers which had details of the suspected cases. They did not allow her to call the officials of the health department or police. Meanwhile, other Asha workers who were in the neighbouring area were also thrashed by the men. 

After a while, she managed to escape from the group and complained to health officials. But they did not take action against them and or file case with the police. 

A senior police officer from East Division said that "Hoysala police attended when they received an alert and however it was a verbal argument between the Asha workers and the localites. They did not file any complaint to police and so no case has been registered".

Asha workers Karnataka Coronavirus symptoms
