Isolation, unplugged

Bindu Subramaniam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among those of us locked in, there are roughly three groups of people. There are the ones who have time to turn our hobbies into something more real and the ones who are working from home (and working at home). And then there are the ones who – and please keep us in your thoughts – also have kids. We all have one thing in common: we’re spending more time than ever on digital devices. We’re bingeing that Netflix show we wanted to watch for months now, checking the latest COVID-19 stats, learning how to make rasam online, or spending time on hundreds of video calls a day.

The line between technology and reality has been blurring for a long time now, but it seems like that line has disappeared off late. My phone politely informed me that I’ve been spending twice the amount of time I normally do on it. I recently needed to take and send a picture of myself for work, and without thinking about it, did my hair and makeup, and put on perfume. (If you see a picture of me floating online and immediately think of flowers, I’ve clearly done it right.)

So how do you find that balance? How do you use this time to bond with the kids and the rest of the family – for real this time? How do you relax and decompress when you have five cats and one child who peers into your nose every time you sit down? (Just me? Okay.) I know you’re going to say I think music is the answer to everything, but you’re wrong. I think the answer is meditation and exercise...and music.

There are so many reasons why it’s a good idea to turn to music:

It gives you a mental health boost: Taking a virtual class, or picking up an instrument, can help you relax. It has also been proven to increase your overall motivation and efficiency, in case you need to crack your post-lunch to-do list. It helps build family bonds: Enjoying and creating music you love with your family can bring in a sense of belonging for your child. Work a structured music session into your day, and you will contribute to making the household a little happier.

It’s harder to go about “business as usual” and find a way to take a step back and disconnect for a minute. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed by what’s going on, or by work, or by spending way too much time indoors, a little music is your best escape route. Give it a try. The author is a singer, songwriter, educator and social entrepreneur.