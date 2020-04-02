STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Isolation, unplugged

Among those of us locked in, there are roughly three groups of people.

Published: 02nd April 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Bindu Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among those of us locked in, there are roughly three groups of people. There are the ones who have time to turn our hobbies into something more real and the ones who are working from home (and working at home). And then there are the ones who – and please keep us in your thoughts – also have kids. We all have one thing in common: we’re spending more time than ever on digital devices. We’re bingeing that Netflix show we wanted to watch for months now, checking the latest COVID-19 stats, learning how to make rasam online, or spending time on hundreds of video calls a day.

The line between technology and reality has been blurring for a long time now, but it seems like that line has disappeared off late. My phone politely informed me that I’ve been spending twice the amount of time I normally do on it. I recently needed to take and send a picture of myself for work, and without thinking about it, did my hair and makeup, and put on perfume. (If you see a picture of me floating online and immediately think of flowers, I’ve clearly done it right.)  

So how do you find that balance? How do you use this time to bond with the kids and the rest of the family – for real this time? How do you relax and decompress when you have five cats and one child who peers into your nose every time you sit down? (Just me? Okay.) I know you’re going to say I think music is the answer to everything, but you’re wrong. I think the answer is meditation and exercise...and music. 

There are so many reasons why it’s a good idea to turn to music: 
It gives you a mental health boost: Taking a virtual class, or picking up an instrument, can help you relax. It has also been proven to increase your overall motivation and efficiency, in case you need to crack your post-lunch to-do list. It helps build family bonds: Enjoying and creating music you love with your family can bring in a sense of belonging for your child. Work a structured music session into your day, and you will contribute to making the household a little happier. 

It’s harder to go about “business as usual” and find a way to take a step back and disconnect for a minute. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed by what’s going on, or by work, or by spending way too much time indoors, a little music is your best escape route. Give it a try.  The author is a singer, songwriter, educator and social entrepreneur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp