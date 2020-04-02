STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not more than 10 can attend last rites: BBMP

who is in-charge of the crematorium in Chamarajapete firewood is used, said on an average everyday, 15-20 bodies are cremated.

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even the dead cannot be laid to rest in peace while the country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar has directed that no more than 10 people can attend the last rites of their loved ones at burial grounds or crematoria. Staff at crematoria in the meanwhile, say they are unable to access material to run incinerators.
Bengaluru has 132 burial grounds and 13 crematoria. Burial grounds are jointly maintained by the BBMP and religious and private trusts, while the civic body alone maintains crematoria (both electric and firewood).

BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express, that people should avoid large gatherings even at last rites. “Just close relatives, not exceeding 10 people should be allowed,’’ he said.Soap and hand washing facilities have been set up at crematoriums and graveyards for staff and the premises are santistised once in two days. Kiran, who is in-charge of the crematorium in Chamarajapete firewood is used, said on an average everyday, 15-20 bodies are cremated.  Around 5 tonnes of firewood is procured from Mysuru, Ramanagara and Nelamangala every day and can be used to cremate 15 people.

“We barely get five tones of firewood now since there are no wood cutters and no transport. So we have to direct people to other units,” Kiran said. Electric crematoriums to have their own share of problems. “If we take in too many per day, furnaces sometimes do not work due to various issues. Although people are grieving, we cannot tell them anything other than to wait,’’ said a staff member from another BBMP crematorium.

