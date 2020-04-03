Cops soothe citizens, start pickup-and-drop services

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a public outcry over police seizing vehicles plying on roads, Bangalore City Police have decided to provide pick-and-drop service for medical emergencies.Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told The New Indian Express, “If citizens call 100 , Hoysalas (police patroling vehicles) will be at their doorstep in no time.”Around 250 Hoysala vehicles, have attended to over 4,500 requests since Wednesday night.

“We have dropped patients who have to undergo dialysis, chemotherapy, pregnant women, emergency calls for heart checkups and even labour-related calls. We are not a taxi service, but we are performing our duties in times of crisis,” the top cop said.

Rao said, “This measure is taken to let people know that they do not have to come out stating it’s an emergency. They can instead call us and we will be there. After the drop, we wouldn’t wait. Once the treatment is over, they can call us again and we will drop them back home. This way we won’t see people out in their vehicles and they are safe.”“For grocery shopping, one can go walking and pick up the provisions,” he said.

Ajay K , ACP of police control room, said, “The commissioner to attend to emergency calls and arrive at the spot in less than 10 minutes and we have been doing it .”