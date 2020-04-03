Relaxation of norms in jails ordered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Powered Committee headed by Justice Aravind Kumar of the Karnataka High Court has directed the chairpersons and member secretaries of district legal services authorities across the state to visit prisons in their jurisdiction at least twice a week to interact with prisoners and assuage their

frustration.

Alok Mohan, DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) told the committee on Monday that frustration among inmates was rising due to restrictions such as cancellation of family visits, non-hearing of bail applications due to closure of courts, reduction in physical activity due to physical distancing norms. The committee directed authorities to allow inmates to use a landline phone to contact their families.