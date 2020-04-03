Sixty fever clinics now operational

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 60 fever clinics — the first points of contact for suspected COVID-19 patients — have started operations, while others are awaiting equipment.The health and family welfare department has identified 36 private hospitals and 60 urban primary health centres to set up fever clinics.While some of private fever clinics which have received equipment from the government have become functional, others said they would be operational as soon as they get the equipment.

Dr M D Marker, Chief Medical Director, Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, said, “We have already started a fever clinic about 10 days back. We have a doctor, a nurse and an attender who screen patients. Those who are symptomatic are sent for swab tests. Until their results come, they are told to stay in quarantine centres. If they test negative, they will be asked to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.”Dr Santosh Saklecha, Director of Santosh Hospital, said, “We are waiting for the government to provide protective equipment. From our end, we are ready.”

