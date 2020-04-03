STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sixty fever clinics now operational

The health and family welfare department has identified 36 private hospitals and 60 urban primary health centres to set up fever clinics.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 60 fever clinics — the first points of contact for suspected COVID-19 patients — have started operations, while others are awaiting equipment.The health and family welfare department has identified 36 private hospitals and 60 urban primary health centres to set up fever clinics.While some of private fever clinics which have received equipment from the government have become functional, others said they would be operational as soon as they get the equipment.

Dr M D Marker, Chief Medical Director, Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, said, “We have already started a fever clinic about 10 days back. We have a doctor, a nurse and an attender who screen patients. Those who are symptomatic are sent for swab tests. Until their results come, they are told to stay in quarantine centres. If they test negative, they will be asked to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.”Dr Santosh Saklecha, Director of Santosh Hospital, said, “We are waiting for the government to provide protective equipment. From our end, we are ready.”

36 PRIVATE FEVER CLINICS

 Bhagawan Jain Hospital
 NU Hospitals
 People Tree Hospitals
 NRR Hospital
 Baptist Hospitals
 St.Philomena Hospital
 St.Martha’s Hospitals
 CSI Hospital
 RMV Hospitals
 Tejas Nursing Homes
 Sanjeevini Hospitals
 Srinivasa hospital
 Fortis Hospitals
 Suguna Hospital
 Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore
 Brooke Field Hospital
 Life Care Hospitals
 Rajashekar Multispeciality Hospital
 Theresa Hospital
 Subbaiah Hospital
 Mallya Hospital
 Pristine Hospital & Research Centre
 Santosh hospital
 Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road
 Sri Lakshmi Multispeciality Hospital
 M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital
 Aster Hospital
 Vasavi Hospital
 Smiles Hospital
 Sakra Hospitals
 Narayana Hrudayalaya
 Apollo Hospitals Sheshadripuram
 Columbia Asia Hospital,Yeshwanthpur
 Columbia Asia Hospital,Whitefield
 Columbia Asia Hospital,Hebbal
 Columbia Asia Hospital,Doddaballapur

