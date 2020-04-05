STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Playing it smart

When COVID-19 hadn’t hit home, a ping on a family or friends’ WhatApp group – especially a forward – was often left unseen for hours.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  When COVID-19 hadn’t hit home, a ping on a family or friends’ WhatApp group – especially a forward – was often left unseen for hours. But in these days of lockdown, quarantine quizzes are being widely circulated as a source of entertainment. WhatApp users will be familiar with themed puzzles requiring them to guess names of movies, countries or idioms based on emoticons. “It keeps our minds active and distracted from the disturbing news we are otherwise exposed to,” says Anuradha M, a homemaker.

With games like ‘Bingo’ and ‘Never Have I Ever’ (choose the statements you can relate to, from a line up) making rounds, Betilda Jhansi, 19, a student at Mount Carmel College, has made one specifically for her class. “Considering the amount of time in hand, I decided to do something creative. I made a Bingo game, exclusively for our class, so we can relate to it more. Many people put it on their Instagram stories, tagged me, and so it was fun. It was just a fun 10-minute thing to get everyone engaged,” she says.

Priyadarshini Sethia

Priyadarshini Sethia, 19, a student who plays games on apps like Houseparty, and Plato, says her sister and she usually spend time together during vacations, playing games or watching movies. “But she is in Davangere now, and since she couldn’t be here this time, we started playing pictionary and dumb charades on video call with other family members who live all across India,”says Sethia, who also plays scrabble, mini golf and chess on apps. “A good thing that has come out of this lockdown is that it feels like a family and friends’ get-together,” she adds.

Amrit Jayaswal, 22, a student of Garden City University, chooses games that require strategic planning and some sort of engagement. “Online games can be fun, and help us develop some level of social connection, especially when there are no social interactions available to the individual. I believe that it can be a positive thing if done properly, without getting addicted to online games,” says Jayaswal, who plays Call of Duty, Euclidea and Plague Inc online. As teen Vrishab Srivatsa –who plays scrabble, Idle Supermarket Tycoon, and Brain Out – puts it, “Games are not only addictive but also steer you away from the real world. It is a whole different reality.” (With inputs from Tanya Savkoor)

Home quarantine quiz All answers end with the letters ‘ECT’ 

For example: 
Q: Choose to office 
A: Elect
1. Throw out
2. Cut off
3. Planned task
4. To shield

5. To join
6. To veer
7. To Atone
8. Accused
9. Ideal
10. Thing/
disagree

