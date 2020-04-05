STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raging on

But vocalist Anto Michael emphasises that the song focuses on an individual who is on substance use, and the hallucinations which follow.

Published: 05th April 2020

Prime Rage members (from left) Gowtham, Julian, Anto and Manu

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Going by the name, many would already have an idea about what Incendiary Hallucinosis – the recently-released single of Bengaluru’s popular death metallers, Prime Rage – revolves around. But vocalist Anto Michael emphasises that the song focuses on an individual who is on substance use, and the hallucinations which follow. “It’s based on how a person undergoes psychological transformations due to substance usage, doing things which are beyond one’s control, and believes the hallucinations to be a real manifestations,” says Anto, adding that the track is a part of their upcoming five-track debut EP, Desecrated Faith, which is slotted for a mid-year release.

He adds that the theme of the album revolves around the societal constructs surrounding faith and religion. “A big number of people believe in organised religion/institutions as the perfect balance in their life to go forward, and they don’t want to think independently. We just wanted to highlight some of these aspects through an album which covers human psychology and religion as a whole,” says Anto, who further points out that another perspective they are trying to bring out is the “narrow-mindedness of the majorities in various aspects of life, which often excludes the minorities”. 

Started in 2010, the band’s current line-up features Anto on vocals, Gowtham on bass guitar, Julian on drums, and Manu on guitar. The EP brings together heavy riffage and drum work. Anto states that each track has its individual identity. While Desecrated Faith speaks on the lines of religion affecting humanity as a whole, another song, Discectomy of a Man-Made God, highlights how self-taught preachers are nothing but human.

“When there is no balance in the manner of thinking among people, it leads to total chaos. If one were to say that chaos is good, then it’s only good for the ones who instigate it,” says Anto.
The ongoing lockdown, he says, has brought to fore the importance of virtual means. “We have the power of technology right now, we can stay connected and focus on music and listeners. We have to be active during these times, and as musicians we should unite,” he adds. 

