‘Soon, we’ll do more random testing’

BENGALURU: Stating that Karnataka is still not in the community transmission stage, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey in an interview with TNSE said that the state government is working on real-time tracking of people who came in contact with COVID-positive patients to contain the virus spread. The government also intends to do more rapid testing, he said.

How have you mapped the state and how are you getting the feedback real time?

With the help of Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre and different wings of the government in software development, the geo-mapping of patients, their contacts etc., have been done. This will give us an idea of COVID-19 hot spots. Further, a location-based app for contact tracing will be launched soon. This will help us in quick identification of COVID patients. We are working on the app for real time-data flow to help us contain the spread faster. Right now, we are mapping it manually.

More tests are resulting in more cases so will there be more random tests?

Required number of tests are being carried out. So far, 5,061 samples have been collected. We have seven government testing labs and two private ones. Yes, we will do random testing like Kerala and we have ordered one lakh rapid testing kits that are expected in a week.

How are you tackling red flag zones? How many have been identified?

We have used time-tested model of elections to organise surveillance. An area is covered by a Primary & Secondary Contact Tracing Team. Contact tracing and surveillance teams are divided into clusters of polling booths. A user-friendly software with swift response by teams will ensure quick identification and quarantining of contacts. We have identified areas with many cases where containment measures are on, including strict lockdowns.

How do you plan to contain the spread?

We have listed and screened all passengers who arrived from abroad since March 1. Positive cases are isolated, and primary contacts identified and quarantined in government facilities. Secondary contacts are identified and home quarantined. Also, effective social distancing measures are being implemented.

Do you expect a spurt in late April or early May?

With effective lockdown and stringent measures by the state government, the situation is under control.

How has the lockdown helped?

It is breaking the virus chain. Social distancing and mass awareness too have helped.

After the lockdown, what measures need to be taken and will it not pose a threat?

Social distancing will continue, and mass awareness will be created through government machinery, mass media, social media and community groups. Surveillance will be intensified. Healthcare facilities will function round the clock and we are ready with clinical facilities and logistics in case of a major threat.