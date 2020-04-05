STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Soon, we’ll do more random testing’

Stating that Karnataka is still not in the community transmission stage,

Published: 05th April 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stating that Karnataka is still not in the community transmission stage, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey in an interview with TNSE said that the state government is working on real-time tracking of people who came in contact with COVID-positive patients to contain the virus spread. The government also intends to do more rapid testing, he said. 

How have you mapped the state and how are you getting the feedback real time? 
With the help of Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre and different wings of the government in software development, the geo-mapping of patients, their contacts etc., have been done. This will give us an idea of COVID-19 hot spots. Further, a location-based app for contact tracing will be launched soon. This will help us in quick identification of COVID patients. We are working on the app for real time-data flow to help us contain the spread faster. Right now, we are mapping it manually. 

More tests are resulting in more cases so will there be more random tests? 
Required number of tests are being carried out. So far, 5,061 samples have been collected. We have seven government testing labs and two private ones. Yes, we will do random testing like Kerala and we have ordered one lakh rapid testing kits that are expected in a week.

How are you tackling red flag zones? How many have been identified? 
We have used time-tested model of elections to organise surveillance. An area is covered by a Primary & Secondary Contact Tracing Team. Contact tracing and surveillance teams are divided into clusters of polling booths. A user-friendly software with swift response by teams will ensure quick identification and quarantining of contacts. We have identified areas with many cases where containment measures are on, including strict lockdowns. 

How do you plan to contain the spread? 
We have listed and screened all passengers who arrived from abroad since March 1. Positive cases are isolated, and primary contacts identified and quarantined in government facilities. Secondary contacts are identified and home quarantined. Also, effective social distancing measures are being implemented. 

Do you expect a spurt in late April or early May? 
With effective lockdown and stringent measures by the state government, the situation is under control. 

How has the lockdown helped? 
It is breaking the virus chain. Social distancing and mass awareness too have helped. 

After the lockdown, what measures need to be taken and will it not pose a threat?
Social distancing will continue, and mass awareness will be created through government machinery, mass media, social media and community groups. Surveillance will be intensified. Healthcare facilities will function round the clock and we are ready with clinical facilities and logistics in case of a major threat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp