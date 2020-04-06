Animals, birds stranded in locked pet shops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown is having a fatal effect on birds and animals which have been caged in pet stores across the city. Ever since the lockdown was implemented, many pet shops have been shut, leaving the birds and animals to starve.

A team led by Karnataka Animal Welfare Board in association with BBMP and other animal forums have been conducting raids in pet shops and rescued hundreds of birds and animals.

Karnataka Animal Welfare Board member Shivanand Dumble directed all pet shop owners to open their stores immediately and feed the animals. Any issues faced by the shops need to be brought to the notice of the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board.