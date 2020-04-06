Congress sets up war room to support government efforts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The request to each of its MLAs and MPs to donate at least Rs 1 lakh each from their personal funds was just the beginning of the Congress’ efforts to assist the state government in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The chief opposition party in the Karnataka legislative assembly has been holding meetings with its leaders to handle the crisis, and has opened a war room to coordinate with its volunteers, leaders, relief efforts etc. Congress Legislative Party chief Siddaramaiah on Sunday visited the newly set up war room to discuss COVID-19 containment strategies, with KPCC president DK Shivakumar and working president Saleem Ahmed.

The war room set up at the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru is helping Congress legislators address concerns of their constituencies in terms of ensuring supply of essential commodities and services. The war room is also highlighting farmers’ issues in transportation and procurement of produce. While Siddaramaiah has sought donations for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Shivakumar has set up ‘Vision Karnataka’ under the leadership of senior leader RV Deshpande, to assess the economic implications of the coronavirus breakout. The committee, that includes Congress Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Gowda, has been asked to make suggestions to the government on economic reforms to counter fallout.

Release D50l for each ward: Congress leader

Congress leader Abdul Wajid urged Mayor M Goutham Kumar to release Rs 50 lakh to each corporator of the city to combat the coronavirus outbreak. In a memorandum submitted to the mayor, he suggested that as the presentation of BBMP’s annual budget scheduled for the first week of April has been delayed due to the ongoing lockdown, the civic body should release funds to each ward with approval from state. The sum of Rs 2 crore which is annually given to corporators for taking up development works can be used for the purpose, Wajid said, adding that the money should be utilised for feeding the needy.