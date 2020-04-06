STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contract workers say they are sacked, Baldwin denies

TNIE is in possession of two call recordings made from Baldwin Boys’ High School to two drivers.

workers go about their jobs wearing masks. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

BENGALURU:  Last week, drivers, teachers and other staffers of Baldwin Boys’ High School received calls on their phone, saying their services will no longer be required from the next academic year in June, owing to excess staff, and that they will not receive salaries for the months of April and May. 

This has come as a shock to the workers, especially since this goes against the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s recent advisory, asking states to ensure that employers of public and private establishments do not terminate their employees, particularly casual or contract workers, or reduce their wages, in the backdrop of the challenging corona pandemic.

“I have been working for schools and colleges under Baldwin institutions for 17-odd years now. All they said was that they had excess staff, and don’t require us to come in from June, and that they will not pay us even April and May salaries. How can they do this amid this lockdown, when we cannot get other jobs?” asked a driver.

“Around 50 people, including drivers, support staff and teachers have been laid off by Baldwin Boys and Girls schools in Richmond Town, as well as some from the school’s RR Nagar branch. We just got one call. Not even a letter was given to us. They did it now because we cannot protest during the lockdown. We all have families to support and rents to pay,” complained another staffer.

“I have been working here for three years and suddenly, I got a call saying that my services are not required. The principal called and did not give me a chance to speak. There is no excess staff with 24 drivers for 24 buses,” said another employee. Leena Daniel, Principal, Baldwin Boys’ High School, said, “This is not true. Every academic year, we have a regular exercise where contract employees’ performance is evaluated. Nobody has been terminated this time. Drivers’ needs have been taken care of by the institution and their salaries have been given on time.”

