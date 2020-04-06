Our families worried, but fighting COVID is our duty: Doctor at frontline

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being a doctor at one of the first-responder hospitals in Bengaluru, Dr Pratik Pail, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, is at the frontline every day, treating patients with COVID-19. He and his team work in six to eight-hour shifts, taking necessary precautions to ensure they do not get infected themselves.

“We are one of the government empanelled first-responder hospitals. That fear is always there of something going wrong, and my family is worried too. But they understand that I have chosen this field and treating these patients is my duty. We take precautions such as bathing at the hospital once we remove the personal protective equipment (PPE), so our families are safe when we go home,” said Dr Patil. Doctors have to be meticulous when it comes to wearing and removing PPE kits.

According to an order, one must remove the gown, gloves, mask and all other parts of the suit carefully. If this isn’t followed, it could result in others getting infected. “We have to be very careful when we change our suits at the end of each shift. We wear PPE suits only while treating severe cases in the ICU or when we do invasive procedures and there is close contact involved. If the patient has mild symptoms and is only in the ward, we wear a different suit,” he explains. Wearing the suit means not being able to use the restroom for many hours too.

As there is more work load right now, teams of doctors and nurse work alternate weeks so there is a coolingoff period. In countries where the situation is worse, doctors are deciding whose life to save, due to limited ventilators. “Fortunately, we have not reached that stage. Even if the virus spreads at a slower rate, it will lurk around even after the peak period is over. The public will have to follow precautions even after the lockdown is lifted,” warns Dr Patil. “There have been cases wherein people have hidden their travel history. They need to take this seriously so necessary precautions can be taken. If someone attended the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat event, they should tell us all the details. It is the public’s responsibility,” the doctor says.