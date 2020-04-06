STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Our families worried, but fighting COVID is our duty: Doctor at frontline

“We are one of the government empanelled first-responder hospitals. That fear is always there of something going wrong, and my family is worried too.

Published: 06th April 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

A group of volunteers at a slum in Bengaluru on Sunday

A group of volunteers at a slum in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Being a doctor at one of the first-responder hospitals in Bengaluru, Dr Pratik Pail, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, is at the frontline every day, treating patients with COVID-19. He and his team work in six to eight-hour shifts, taking necessary precautions to ensure they do not get infected themselves.

“We are one of the government empanelled first-responder hospitals. That fear is always there of something going wrong, and my family is worried too. But they understand that I have chosen this field and treating these patients is my duty. We take precautions such as bathing at the hospital once we remove the personal protective equipment (PPE), so our families are safe when we go home,” said Dr Patil. Doctors have to be meticulous when it comes to wearing and removing PPE kits.

According to an order, one must remove the gown, gloves, mask and all other parts of the suit carefully. If this isn’t followed, it could result in others getting infected. “We have to be very careful when we change our suits at the end of each shift. We wear PPE suits only while treating severe cases in the ICU or when we do invasive procedures and there is close contact involved. If the patient has mild symptoms and is only in the ward, we wear a different suit,” he explains. Wearing the suit means not being able to use the restroom for many hours too.

As there is more work load right now, teams of doctors and nurse work alternate weeks so there is a coolingoff period. In countries where the situation is worse, doctors are deciding whose life to save, due to limited ventilators. “Fortunately, we have not reached that stage. Even if the virus spreads at a slower rate, it will lurk around even after the peak period is over. The public will have to follow precautions even after the lockdown is lifted,” warns Dr Patil. “There have been cases wherein people have hidden their travel history. They need to take this seriously so necessary precautions can be taken. If someone attended the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat event, they should tell us all the details. It is the public’s responsibility,” the doctor says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID Covid warriors
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp