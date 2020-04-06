STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Private bus fares from and to Bengaluru, scheduled post coronavirus lockdown, skyrocket

On bus ticketing platform Redbus, the fare for Bengaluru-Hyderabad travel is between Rs 1,899 and Rs 3,948 for April 15 and a ticket for Mumbai is costing between Rs 2,381 and Rs 4,700.

Published: 06th April 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

All KSRTC buses are seen parked at the Yashwantpur bus stand in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown

Representational image. (File photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Fares of private buses from here to other cities have sky-rocketed for April 15 onward journeys in anticipation of lifting of the lockdown. On bus ticketing platform Redbus, the fare for Bengaluru-Hyderabad travel is between Rs 1,899 and Rs 3,948 for April 15. Similarly, a ticket for Mumbai is costing between Rs 2,381 and Rs 4,700.

With the 21-day lockdown blocking movement of people across the state, many people are waiting to travel when it is lifted. Interestingly, the government-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has not increased fares.

"We have not increased bus fares. Private buses may have raised fares but everything depends on the lifting of lockdown," KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager Prabakar Reddy told IANS.

The KSRTC fares to Hyderabad for April 15 journey are between Rs 907 and Rs 1,402, significantly lower than the private buses. Currently, the KSRTC was operating 15 buses in the 16 districts amid lockdown to ferry district employees, municipal employees and some workers, Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru lockdown Coronavirus KSRTC Redbus Bengaluru bus fare Coronavirus lockdown buses
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp