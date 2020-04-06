Private bus fares from and to Bengaluru, scheduled post coronavirus lockdown, skyrocket

By IANS

BENGALURU: Fares of private buses from here to other cities have sky-rocketed for April 15 onward journeys in anticipation of lifting of the lockdown. On bus ticketing platform Redbus, the fare for Bengaluru-Hyderabad travel is between Rs 1,899 and Rs 3,948 for April 15. Similarly, a ticket for Mumbai is costing between Rs 2,381 and Rs 4,700.

With the 21-day lockdown blocking movement of people across the state, many people are waiting to travel when it is lifted. Interestingly, the government-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has not increased fares.

"We have not increased bus fares. Private buses may have raised fares but everything depends on the lifting of lockdown," KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager Prabakar Reddy told IANS.

The KSRTC fares to Hyderabad for April 15 journey are between Rs 907 and Rs 1,402, significantly lower than the private buses. Currently, the KSRTC was operating 15 buses in the 16 districts amid lockdown to ferry district employees, municipal employees and some workers, Reddy said.