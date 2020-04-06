STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two realtors arrested for threatening on-duty cops

Police have arrested two realtors for allegedly threatening on-duty police officials who had flagged down their SUV at a check-post near Rani Cross in Devanahalli town.

Published: 06th April 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Police have arrested two realtors for allegedly threatening on-duty police officials who had flagged down their SUV at a check-post near Rani Cross in Devanahalli town. Venkate-gowda (51) and Ramakrishna (48), both residents of Vidyaranyapura, had objected to the police for stopping their SUV. According to the Devanahalli police, ACP P T Subramanya, police inspector Siddaraju and other personnel were checking vehicles on Thursday evening to enforce the lockdown, and they signalled the SUV to stop.

“However, when the vehicle occupants were asked to produce the police pass, they threatened the officials, saying they were relatives of influential politicians and will get all the staffers present at the spot suspended the next morning.

The duo also tried to prevent the police from stopping other vehicles. Both of them were taken into custody and arrested later,” an officer said. A suo motu case was registered against the duo at Devanahalli station.  

