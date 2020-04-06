Was on my way to hospital, Sharmila Mandre tells cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after actor Sharmila Mandre’s car met with an accident, she made a statement before the High Grounds traffic police and denied of attending any party.

According to police, Mandre who is recovering, said that she was being driven to a hospital after experiencing stomachache. Her friends Don and Thomas accompanied her and the former was driving the car. Meanwhile, the car met with an accident and she had injuries on her neck.

She told the police that the rumours spreading on social media about her going on a jolly ride after attending a party were false. However, police have gathered CCTV footage to track her movements on Saturday.