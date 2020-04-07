STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

320 isolation beds ready in train coaches in Bengaluru

The Railway Board had asked for such coaches to be created from spare ones which were 15 years old and above.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

These isolation cabins will be an addition to around 1,000 quarantine/isolation beds provided by SCR at railway hospitals, health units, training institutes spread over 30 locations.

These isolation cabins will be an addition to around 1,000 quarantine/isolation beds provided by SCR at railway hospitals, health units, training institutes spread over 30 locations.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Railway Division has readied 40 quarantine coaches to meet any exigencies arising in future due to the spread of COVID-19 in the City. With each modified coach able to house 8 beds, a total of 320 isolation beds are now ready.

While Bengaluru was initially told to ready 18 coaches, the number was later increased to 60 so that a total of 480 beds would be in place. These special coaches are being readied at the coaching depots of both Yesvantpur and Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway stations. The huge advantage is these coaches have a loco attached and so can be used as a mobile unit that can be shifted to different locations depending on demand.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Jayant Ramachandran told The New Indian Express, “The 40 isolation coaches are ready and we are now putting up mosquito nets at windows, curtains and putting in place buckets inside bathrooms. These arrived only on Monday and will be placed in no time.”

The Railway Board had asked for such coaches to be created from spare ones which were 15 years old and above. Explaining the work involved, Ramachandran said the middle berth was removed in each sleeper compartment so that a proper bed can be created.

“Each coach now has nine beds but the first one has been earmarked as a medical room. So we calculate it as 8 new beds in each coach. The Indian toilet has been converted into a bathroom,” he explained. Each coach costs us nearly Rs 40,000 to prepare,” he said.

Asked if oxygen cylinders and ventilators have been installed, Ramachandran said they would be brought in only just before the coach was put into use. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
isolation beds Bengaluru
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp