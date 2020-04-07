STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activists to sit on 12-hour fast for hungry, poor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To express solidarity with people who are going hungry due to the unprecedented crisis in the country, noted theatre director and playwright Prasanna and members of Gram Seva Sangha, a non-government organisation, have decided to fast from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. Gram Seva Sangha is an organisation that works with people working in the unorganised sector.

Prasanna stated that during the fast, they will take decisions on how to undertake the difficult task of strengthening the rural economy and society in the coming days.In a statement issued on Monday, the Gram Seva Sangha said, “The fast is not against the government. We appreciate the government’s efforts in fighting against the deadly virus.”

“We are all jointly responsible for neglecting the rural poor for the last few decades. They have migrated to cities out of desperation and have to live under sub-human conditions. Samaj Sevaks, constructive organisations and Gandhians from across the country have strongly felt the need to atone for the sins that we have committed against migrant workers,” the GSS stated and added that they will fast from wherever they want and will not hold a public gathering or meeting, adhering to social distancing norms.  
According to GSS, many activists, including Medha Patkar, Vandana Shiva, Sunil Sahasrabhudhey and several others have extended support to the fast.

