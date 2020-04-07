Bakeries to be reopened for takeaways

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People with a sweet tooth can heave a sigh of relief. Bakeries across the state will be reopened - although you will have to take your favourite bread / sweetmeat home to relish it.

The agriculture department issued on order on Monday exempting units that manufacture, supply, or retail bakery items from remaining closed. Bakert items include breads, biscuits, condiments, confectionery and sweets.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, state nodal officer for Essential Commodities and Supply Chain Management said the decision was taken to ensure that supply of essential commodities was not disrupted during the lockdown. Bakery items are consumed by senior citizens, patients, children and general public, he added.

However, employers should ensure that the units maintain high health standards, hygiene, sanitation and physical distancing. The units must also not allow dining and serving, only parcels and take-aways are permitted. Also, they must have minimum staff and labour.