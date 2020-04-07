STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Food soldiers

City organisations are playing the good Samaritan, providing food to hundreds of citizens every day, including the under-privileged, residents of old-age homes, and hospital staffers

Published: 07th April 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Desi Masala staffers distribute food

By Tanya Savkoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As people across walks of life are pitching in to contain the spread of coronavirus, many restaurants, voluntary organisations, and even schools are providing free food packets to people in need. Chinese food restaurant, Beijing Bites, for instance, has been providing around 1,000 packets of food every day. “When the ‘janata curfew’ was observed on March 22, it was reported that many people, especially daily wage workers, had nowhere to go. So the next day, we started giving food boxes to people,” restaurant director Mohammed Ibrahim Akram says.

While many people collect the food directly from its Richmond Road branch, there are volunteers who collect the packs and distribute them to people in slums, hospitals, old age homes, etc. Similarly, Taj Hotel in Frazer Town and Shivajinagar, has also been providing around 4,000 packets of food every day to the needy. “Homeless people are the most affected in this pandemic because everything is shut,” says manager Mushtaq Sha. Desi Masala at Banaswadi has also been distributing 5,000 packets daily. “We are getting a lot of requests from volunteers in many areas, BBMP staffers, hospitals and police stations,” says Sachin Jain, the director of the restaurant.

Besides restaurants, educational institutions like Greenwood High International School have also come forward to contribute to the cause. The school is preparing food for 300 underprivileged families every day and distributing it in and around Sarjapur, with permission from the police. “Only through active collaboration between all the members of the society, will we be able to overcome the impact of this pandemic,” says Niru Agarwal, trustee of Greenwood High. 

All the organisations point out that they are taking adequate precautionary measures. “We have made a strict rule for everyone to use a hand sanitiser which is provided at the entrance, and they also have to wear a mask. We are also ensuring that people stand 3-4 feet apart in a queue,” says Dinesh Nanjegowda, managing director of Palate, a restaurant in Nagarbhavi.

Since volunteering can be a challenging task in the current situations, Foodcrate Brands has tied up with the police and some NGOs to distribute cooked food and groceries to 2,500 people every day across Bengaluru. “We also don’t have enough volunteers. Hopefully, we will get more people to help us in the coming days,” says Asad Ali, 25, CEO of the company, which has also tied up with Bisleri to provide clean drinking water to people. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp