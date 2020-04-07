In spotlight: Fight against coronavirus

K Rathna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the lockdown, people are getting creatively inclined not just to make use of their time at home but also to spread awareness about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Suraj Shankar’s three-minute film, GOOF - Fight Against COVID-19, also highlights the importance of social distancing that is required to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It has a simple storyline of how a boy suffers from loneliness following the death of his close ones due to COVID-19. The story revolves around a boy who questions his father for being irresponsible, due to which he had to face a tragic situation. The movie is an eye-opener on how people will be putting their lives at risk by not following the rules of lockdown and staying home in quarantine. The movie has received a positive feedback from viewers.

Mysuru’s Shankar says people should understand the seriousness of COVID-19. “People are not maintaining social distancing when stepping out to get household essentials. For the mistake committed by a few people, society will suffer and it is high time people are more careful,” he stressed. He also mentioned that the film has been made to create awareness among the public about their responsibilities in order to fight against COVID-19, and urges everyone to share it with their near and dear ones.

Produced under the banner of Surwin Animidea, the short film is available on the YouTube channel of Suraj Shankar. The film concludes with a small twist and a message that points out the mistakes made by people that prevents the curbing of the coronavirus, along with the importance of staying at home to fight the deadly disease.