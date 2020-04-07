STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In spotlight: Fight against coronavirus

During the lockdown, people are getting creatively inclined not just to make use of their time at home but also to spread awareness about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By K Rathna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the lockdown, people are getting creatively inclined not just to make use of their time at home but also to spread awareness about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Suraj Shankar’s three-minute film, GOOF - Fight Against COVID-19, also highlights the importance of social distancing that is required to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 

It has a simple storyline of how a boy suffers from loneliness following the death of his close ones due to COVID-19. The story revolves around a boy who questions his father for being irresponsible, due to which he had to face a tragic situation. The movie is an eye-opener on how people will be putting their lives at risk by not following the rules of lockdown and staying home in quarantine. The movie has received a positive feedback from viewers. 

Mysuru’s Shankar says people should understand the seriousness of COVID-19. “People are not maintaining social distancing when stepping out to get household essentials. For the mistake committed by a few people, society will suffer and it is high time people are more careful,” he stressed. He also mentioned that the film has been made to create awareness among the public about their responsibilities in order to fight against COVID-19, and urges everyone to share it with their near and dear ones.

Produced under the banner of Surwin Animidea, the short film is available on the YouTube channel of Suraj Shankar. The film concludes with a small twist and a message that points out the mistakes made by people that prevents the curbing of the coronavirus, along with the importance of staying at home to fight the deadly disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp