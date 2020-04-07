Ready to serve

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the city is grappling with COVID-19 outbreak, star hotels are doing their bit to help ease the situation. For instance, The Oberoi is supplying daily meals to St. Philomena’s Hospital, the initiative which began when their own team members found it difficult to gather essentials after lockdown. “We began by reaching out to colleagues and ensuring that they receive adequate supplies. Once we were more confident of being able to maintain the supply chain, we started supplying food to the hospital,” says Visheshwar Raj Singh, Vice President and General Manager.

Since March 30, they have been supplying 75 packed boxes containing rice, dal and a vegetable preparation for lunch and dinner. “There is a team of about 60 people who have been staying in the hotel since the lockdown, to service our limited resident guests, and to carry out the day-to-day cleaning and upkeep activities,” he says.

For senior citizens who worry about food and medical supplies, The Park is helping those living within a radius of 3-4 km. However, their most important activity has been taking over a settlement in Hebbal, where 200 families of garbage workers reside, and supplying them free food packets. “Being in the hospitality industry, it is our duty to take care of people around us,” says Area General Manager Ajit Garch.

Until the end of the lockdown, Taj West End will also be delivering 250 meals a day to medical staff at the Covid-19 treatment centre at Victoria Hospital. Meanwhile, ITC Hotels too gave BBMP 1,500kg rice, 900kg dal and 150litres of oil recently.