STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ready to serve

At a time when the city is grappling with COVID-19 outbreak, star hotels are doing their bit to help ease the situation.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Daily meal prepared at The Oberoi hotels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the city is grappling with COVID-19 outbreak, star hotels are doing their bit to help ease the situation. For instance, The Oberoi is supplying daily meals to St. Philomena’s Hospital, the initiative which began when their own team members found it difficult to gather essentials after lockdown. “We began by reaching out to colleagues and ensuring that they receive adequate supplies. Once we were more confident of being able to maintain the supply chain, we started supplying food to the hospital,” says Visheshwar Raj Singh, Vice President and General Manager. 

Since March 30, they have been supplying 75 packed boxes containing rice, dal and a vegetable preparation for lunch and dinner. “There is a team of about 60 people who have been staying in the hotel since the lockdown, to service our limited resident guests, and to carry out the day-to-day cleaning and upkeep activities,” he says. 

For senior citizens who worry about food and medical supplies, The Park is helping those living within a radius of 3-4 km. However, their most important activity has been taking over a settlement in Hebbal, where 200 families of garbage workers reside, and supplying them free food packets. “Being in the hospitality industry, it is our duty to take care of people around us,” says Area General Manager Ajit Garch.

Until the end of the lockdown, Taj West End will also be delivering 250 meals a day to medical staff at the Covid-19 treatment centre at Victoria Hospital. Meanwhile, ITC Hotels too gave BBMP 1,500kg rice, 900kg dal and 150litres of oil recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp