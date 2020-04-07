UGC: Interact with students to reduce their stress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday issued a circular to universities and colleges, asking them to implement certain measures, in a bid to address students’ mental health and psycho-social concerns during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the circular, addressed to principals of colleges and vice-chancellors of universities, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain called for helplines to be set up which will be managed by counselors and select faculty members.

Institutes are also expected to interact with their students regularly through email, letters, social media platforms and telephone, and help them remain free from stress. Also, COVID-19 help groups are to be formed among students to identify those needing help. It has also shared links of videos by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that institutes are supposed to upload on social media. Meanwhile, institutes are to report to the UGC regularly, as per the circular.