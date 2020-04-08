Congress to start helpline

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress Doctors Cell is starting a medical helpline (080-47188000) with 20-IVRS-lines, Congress state president D K Shivakumar said here on Tuesday.He made this announcement after holding a meeting with the KPCC, doctors, and working presidents Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed.

Shivakumar expressed regret at certain mischievous elements trying to communalise the coronavirus contagion and spreading ‘fake messages’ and disturbing peace. In some places, the fake messages had resulted in some persons being boycotted or thrown out of their villages, he said. He said the Chief Minister’s statement that action would be taken against those blaming the entire Muslim community for isolated incidents, should not be limited to mere words.