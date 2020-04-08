STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Crushing Candies through the silence

The last week was a great one for gaming, personally.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last week was a great one for gaming, personally. A less commonly known fact is that Candy Crush Jelly Saga has received the highest honour of mine by remaining on my mobile phone as the only game that has lasted the test of time by not being uninstalled — the only game that has sustained my interest and subsequently not disappeared during my regular phone memory cleaning rituals. Last week, the patience and dedication that I showed to that beautiful game paid off.

While I had so far been sufficiently impressed by the comforting nature of the sound effects (Jellylicious, come on, I know you heard that voice say it), and the soothing multi-colour tones in Candy Crush, the game went a step ahead by doing one of the most charitablethings that can be done by a publisher during these dark t i m e s. FREE. LIVES.FREE. LIVES. For a whole week! I’llpause here by skipping to the next paragraph while you silently applaud my entry into thelevel 500s.

Although April Fool’s Day was rather subdued in terms of jokes, there was a simulator game (the kind with inaccurate phys i c s , making li f e difficult) that made its silent release during the holy day — “Totally Reliable Delivery Service”. The game finally came out of beta in the Epic Games store and was free to play for the last week. The game gameplay is obviously terribly frustrating, with the controls being nothing short of a game of Twister with the PC keyboard being the coloured plastic mat. The plot is exactly as the title mentions, it involves picking up packages and delivering it all the way across the game’s map in record time.

The unintentional side effect of the game is empathising with the current situation of ensuring essential deliveries. TADS has a local co-op mode, rendered useless since it is unlikely the people you are currently in lockdown with would want to spend additional quality time with you. However, there is also an online mode for those willing to watch other gamers mess up a delivery as terribly as you do. But let’s all not forget the real winner this week, and reinstall a version of Candy Crush in our phones (because we’ve all played it at some point) as an ode to the game that gave us a sugar rush without actually ingesting some!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp