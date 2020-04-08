STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gokula Education Foundation donates Rs 3 crore to fight COVID

Published: 08th April 2020 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major gesture towards fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Gokula Education Foundation (GEF), which runs the Ramaiah Group of Institutions and Hospitals, has donated Rs 3 crore.Dr MR Jayaram, chairman, Gokul Education Foundation, MR Seetharam, vice-chairman, Gokul Education Foundation, Foundation Directors MR Janakiram, Dr MR Kodanadaram, Anandram, MR Sreenivas Murthy, chief executive, Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) and BS Ramaprasad, chief executive, Gokula Education Foundation (General Sciences), met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday at his residence and handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore, and also donated Rs 1 crore to PM CARES Fund.

Dr MR Jayaram said, “We are running a fever clinic to screen all patients for COVID-19 symptoms. We have prepared isolation wards in our hospitals to treat up to 200 COVID-19 cases. We are also making arrangements to quarantine medical, paramedical and support staff for up to two weeks after each cycle of duty period of one week, as required.”Help from the government in ensuring supply of PPE sets and other safety equipment would be much appreciated, he added.

