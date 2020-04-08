No exercise, diabetics risk high sugar levels

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown enforced to stall the spread of COVID-19 has impacted the health of diabetic patients in the state. Doctors have seen a rise in cases where diabetics who usually had balanced sugar levels are displaying increased sugar levels, as their routine exercise has ceased due to the lockdown.

The New Indian Express spoke to several doctors in this regard. Explaining the issues faced by patients with diabetes in the current situation, Dr Priya Chinnappa, consultant – diabetology endocrinologist, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “Before the lockdown, their diabetes was under control – around 120-130 mg/dL, however, now they complain of the same having risen to 300 mg/dL. I’ve advised some medications and indoor exercises.”

Dr Karthik Prabhakar, consultant – diabetes and endocrinology, Manipal Hospitals, said in the past week alone, he got 60 appointments via tele-consultation. “The lockdown has definitely resulted in lifestyle change. For diabetic patients, diet and exercise are not regular now. Additionally, they are even dealing with stress and anxiety in the current situation. I have been changing medication and insulin for patients who need to walk indoors or climb up and down stairs as a form of exercise,” he said.

Dr Mahesh DM, consultant – endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “It is possible to exercise at home. Patients can follow simple exercises like yoga, skipping, walking/running on the treadmill, wall push-ups and free-style swimming motion with arms to ensure a healthy endocrine system.”

Dr Mahesh’s advice for diabetics

Follow healthy, balanced low-carb diet with adequate hydration

Ensure regular timely medication, including insulin

Self-monitor blood glucose with help of glucometer

Try connecting with doctors through telemedicine, which is widely available now