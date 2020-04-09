STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Campaign against hate speech launched

Muslim volunteers supplying food at government hospitals have been prevented from doing so by the police, depriving patients and health workers, they said.

By Express News Service
BENGALURU: As a response to incidents of physical and psychological attacks on members of a certain community, civil society members have started a #rejectcommunalvirus campaign as part of the ‘Hate Speech Beda’  (No hate speech) campaign.

On Wednesday, researchers and other members of the group Naavu Bharateeyaru, highlighted the discrimination meted out to some from the Muslim community in light of the Tablighi Jamaat event.
“The criminalisation of the Tablighi attendees... is a cause for concern and can lead to stigma and failure to disclose important details,” the group found.

This comes after four people were attacked in Dasarahalli allegedly by members of a Right-wing organization when they were distributing food to the needy. This includes the son of Zareen Taj, an activist with Swaraj Abhiyan.

Noted Kannada writer and Swaraj India leader Devanoor Mahadeva wrote a letter saying, “It is unfortunate that a person catering to migrant labourers was attacked by people with vested interests. This is not just an attack on you but on humanity. There are a section of people with vested interest in every religion who stoop to low levels. I am certain the whole of India is with you.”

