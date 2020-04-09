STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Theatre reaches community stage

During the past few days, I’ve sampled more theatre snapshots from our city than I have in a long time, and also discovered how vibrant it is.

Published: 09th April 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Sen
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A WhatsApp call from my son, at the end of last week, acted as the trigger: “Don’t miss streaming National Theatre’s production of One Man, Two Guvnors.” While I still haven’t got down to streaming the production, my journey into the world of theatre on the internet has definitely started and the possibilities seem enormous. Just as the National Theatre and a host of theatre companies in the West are rocking cyberspace with their past productions, there is interesting fare being offered in our part of the world too -- and a lot of it is happening in Bengaluru.

During the past few days, I’ve sampled more theatre snapshots from our city than I have in a long time, and also discovered how vibrant it is. Log onto the Ranga Shankara Facebook page or investigate its website to get a glimpse. Their “Gems of theatre” initiative provides absorbing fare and includes powerful renditions and performances by theatre thespians from the city and outside.

Arundhati Nag’s tribute through her first Kannada play, Girish Karnad’s Anju Mallige, Prakash Belawadi’s reading of an excerpt from his adaptation of Tagore’s Gora, and Neeraj Kabi’s dynamite rendition of the letter-writing scene from Macbeth – just a few of the rich and diverse menu available. Like Ranga Shankara, Bangalore Little Theatre offers interesting storytelling theatre fare through its Courtyard theatre programme on their Facebook page. It is not just performance that is taking centre stage.

Theatre sans stage is also blurring boundaries between actor and audience, providing a space for life’s reality checks and emphasising that all the world is truly the stage. My earliest theatre mentors, Shiraz and Deryck Jeffereis (founder members of Theatre Group of Bombay) were fond of saying, “Theatre is life, Life is theatre.” In these days of lockdown, their words ring true more than ever. The lockdown has turned the spotlight on community and community well-being. There is a lot to be done – especially for the vulnerable sections of our society.

Theatre and film practitioner Pawan Kumar recently emphasised that due to the lockdown, the Kannada film industry has been shut since March 19, and said, “More than 3,500 daily wage earners or KFI workers have not earned anything.” You can make a difference by visiting his website and making a contribution. On the face of it, theatre sans stage may seem disconnected – like peas minus the pod. But it doesn’t take too long to realise how powerful podcasting and voice drama can be.

Bengaluru’s first community radio station, Radio Active, has been showing the way over the past decade – and today it is leading from the front. A platform for the less privileged, minority and vulnerable communities – from transgenders and auto drivers to waste pickers and the differently abled – everyone has a voice here. Listen to their stories, interactions and discussions, and you will discover why radio is not only theatre of the mind but also a stage for action. Play on! The author is a theatre person, community media practitioner and writer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp