Theatre reaches community stage

Ashish Sen

BENGALURU: A WhatsApp call from my son, at the end of last week, acted as the trigger: “Don’t miss streaming National Theatre’s production of One Man, Two Guvnors.” While I still haven’t got down to streaming the production, my journey into the world of theatre on the internet has definitely started and the possibilities seem enormous. Just as the National Theatre and a host of theatre companies in the West are rocking cyberspace with their past productions, there is interesting fare being offered in our part of the world too -- and a lot of it is happening in Bengaluru.

During the past few days, I’ve sampled more theatre snapshots from our city than I have in a long time, and also discovered how vibrant it is. Log onto the Ranga Shankara Facebook page or investigate its website to get a glimpse. Their “Gems of theatre” initiative provides absorbing fare and includes powerful renditions and performances by theatre thespians from the city and outside.

Arundhati Nag’s tribute through her first Kannada play, Girish Karnad’s Anju Mallige, Prakash Belawadi’s reading of an excerpt from his adaptation of Tagore’s Gora, and Neeraj Kabi’s dynamite rendition of the letter-writing scene from Macbeth – just a few of the rich and diverse menu available. Like Ranga Shankara, Bangalore Little Theatre offers interesting storytelling theatre fare through its Courtyard theatre programme on their Facebook page. It is not just performance that is taking centre stage.

Theatre sans stage is also blurring boundaries between actor and audience, providing a space for life’s reality checks and emphasising that all the world is truly the stage. My earliest theatre mentors, Shiraz and Deryck Jeffereis (founder members of Theatre Group of Bombay) were fond of saying, “Theatre is life, Life is theatre.” In these days of lockdown, their words ring true more than ever. The lockdown has turned the spotlight on community and community well-being. There is a lot to be done – especially for the vulnerable sections of our society.

Theatre and film practitioner Pawan Kumar recently emphasised that due to the lockdown, the Kannada film industry has been shut since March 19, and said, “More than 3,500 daily wage earners or KFI workers have not earned anything.” You can make a difference by visiting his website and making a contribution. On the face of it, theatre sans stage may seem disconnected – like peas minus the pod. But it doesn’t take too long to realise how powerful podcasting and voice drama can be.

Bengaluru’s first community radio station, Radio Active, has been showing the way over the past decade – and today it is leading from the front. A platform for the less privileged, minority and vulnerable communities – from transgenders and auto drivers to waste pickers and the differently abled – everyone has a voice here. Listen to their stories, interactions and discussions, and you will discover why radio is not only theatre of the mind but also a stage for action. Play on! The author is a theatre person, community media practitioner and writer.