STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID patients can be monitored remotely

This comes at a time when various states are staring at a shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers who are expected to check home-quarantined people.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

COVID

express Illustration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has collaborated with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Rishikesh to develop a state-of-the-art health monitoring system which can remotely assess the health of people who have contracted COVID-19 or those who may have it.
This comes at a time when various states are staring at a shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers who are expected to check home-quarantined people. This system will reduce the number of times health care workers are exposed to people they check on.

It will also reduce the need to travel which is difficult due to the lockdown. As part of the system, people with COVID-19 symptoms will enrol on the mobile app or web browser developed by AIIMS-Rishikesh. While the institute will study patients, a team of experts will assess complaints, and patients will be handed a kit to monitor critical health parameters periodically. Meanwhile, if the health parameters exceed normal thresholds, or if patient’s condition worsens, medical officers and health care workers will immediately receive an alert in the form of messages. The severity is also colour-coded to know the patient’s condition.

Through the patient’s mobile phone or integral GSM SIM, his/her location will also be recorded on the cloud-based centralised command and control centre (CCC), as and when they update their health parameters. Since the cloud is used, databases can be scaled up seamlessly. “The CCC’s data analytics software will also graphically map the geo-distribution of COVID-19 suspects/patients in the state. This will help the hospital administrations in visualising hot spots and taking necessary action to isolate and cordon-off these areas to check the spread of the virus,” said an official release.
While AIIMS-Rishikesh gave the inputs for the model, BEL developed the proof of concept (PoC) model of a system integrating non-invasive health monitoring sensors to measure critical parameters such as temperature, pulse rate, SPO2 (saturated oxygen level) and respiration rate, said the release. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID patients BEL COVID-19 AIIMS
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp