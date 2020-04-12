Dalit woman alleges husband died in police custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The family of a Dalit man who was accused of stealing liquor from a bar in Niduvatti village has alleged that he died in police custody on Friday.Munipillappa (50), a daily wage worker employed in a timber yard, was accused of stealing liquor from a bar in Niduvatti village near Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district three days ago and was arrested. Police claim they took him to the location where he had hidden the liquor on Friday evening for the mahajar. When they went to the spot, police claimed that Munipillappa jumped into the dried-up well where he had hidden the liquor.

Munipillappa’s wife Dhanalakshmi has alleged that circle inspector Raghu, sub inspector Rakesh, and staff named Santhosh, Srinivas and Munirappa came to their house on Wednesday and questioned him. They took him with them again on Friday, assaulted him, and dumped his body in the well, she alleged in the complaint she lodged with the police.

Bengaluru Rural SP Ravi D Channanavar said a case of custodial death under Section 304 IPC was registered and the officials involved have been suspended. The case has been handed over to the CID. He said that Munipillappa’s body has signs of injuries.