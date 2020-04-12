STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA Masala Jayaram’s birthday bash: Kateel seeks explanation

According to a BJP leader, the party’s state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel spoke to the MLA over the phone and asked him to give an explanation regarding his birthday celebrations.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel. (Photo | EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Turuvekere BJP MLA Masala Jayaram organised his birthday party amidst the lockdown, the state party unit has sought an explanation from the legislator. Ironically, the BJP MLA spoke about measures to combat the COVID-19 by staying at home, during the party that did not follow physical distancing norms.

According to a BJP leader, the party’s state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel spoke to the MLA over the phone and asked him to give an explanation regarding his birthday celebrations. “The party will take appropriate action after the MLA gives an explanation,” the leader said.On Friday, Jayaram celebrated his birthday on the premises of a government primary school.

Congress and JDS leaders also slammed the BJP MLA. “This is how serious @BJP4Karnataka is about fighting #CoronavirusOutbreak. While most of the Govt officials are fighting on every front to curb the menace, MLA becomes part of the problem instead of the solution. Will Sri @BSYBJP book a case against his own MLA?” Congress leader Priyank Kharge tweeted.

The BJP leader also came under fire from netizens, who demanded action against him. “Police are using ‘lathi’ to ensure that people stay home, then why have they not taken any action when a ruling party MLA celebrated his birthday during the lockdown?”  they questioned.

