Fun with family, for a cause

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In case you are bored and would love to listen to some music, tune in to Facebook and watch a family of four do a karaoke live session during the lockdown period. Karaoke jockey Abhishek Nagarkar, his father -- Sandalwood actor Anand Nagarkar -- his mother, Sunila, and wife, Preethi, have been conducting Karaoke sessions for some days now, and plan to continue it until the end of the lockdown period.

“It was my wife who suggested going live and singing since we were all at home. When we did it the first day, we got a lot of responses from friends and family who shared the video. We then decided to go live every day from 1 pm to 2 pm,” Abhishek said.

The family now renders classics such as songs of Elvis Presley, Mukesh, Hemant Kumar and Coldplay, among others. “We also get suggestions from viewers. Some requests are a bit challenging, but I will song those once I learn them. This time is good for us to learn and grow, and our message is to get the community together and stay indoors,” he told CE.

Apart from this, the family also cooks, and plays board games such as monopoly and rummy to keep themselves busy. On the other hand, Abhishek also explained that KJs are finding it difficult, especially those who have this as their only source of income. “It is a difficult time and I hope that KJs get through this,” he said.