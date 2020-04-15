STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

80 people quarantined after death of 65-year-old

A total of 80 people have been quarantined in connection with the death of the 65-year-old male patient from Bengaluru, who died of coronavirus on Monday.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Children living in a slum in Bengaluru enjoy a game of carrom as schools are shut due to the lockdown | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 80 people have been quarantined in connection with the death of the 65-year-old male patient from Bengaluru, who died of coronavirus on Monday. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on April 12, and passed away in the evening the next day. 

A sample was collected from the patient on Sunday, but the report came back positive only after his death on Monday. Nazima Khanam, corporator, KR Market, said, “A total of 80 people, including family members of the deceased who attended his funeral in Tipu Nagar, have been quarantined in CV Raman General Hospital.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp