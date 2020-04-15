80 people quarantined after death of 65-year-old

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 80 people have been quarantined in connection with the death of the 65-year-old male patient from Bengaluru, who died of coronavirus on Monday. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on April 12, and passed away in the evening the next day.

A sample was collected from the patient on Sunday, but the report came back positive only after his death on Monday. Nazima Khanam, corporator, KR Market, said, “A total of 80 people, including family members of the deceased who attended his funeral in Tipu Nagar, have been quarantined in CV Raman General Hospital.”