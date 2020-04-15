Decentralise to boost economy: Think tank

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Corporates and researchers have proposed a plan for a sustained restart of the economy and protection of livelihood through the COVID-19 pandemic.They pushed for decentralisation of power on decision-making during the lockdown, even as the Union government may retain the power to “impose a decision, in the broader national interest.” Also, states should be consulted when deciding on opening and closing of air and rail services.

The group comprising Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures; Nitin Pai, Director, Takshashila Institution; Hari Menon, Founder, BigBasket, and others submitted its suggestions to the state government last week. “It’s not a choice between health and economy. It’s about optimising healthcare system to minimise economic impact,” said social entrepreneur Anil Shetty who is part of the group.

Their suggestions include three steps -- collection of data (by carrying out intensive testing), decide the threat levels (keep public regularly informed) and act in accordance (implement the planned control measures). And then adopt a threat-level-based epidemic management.They proposed a gradual easing of the lockdown, starting with production of essential goods but with social distancing measures.

Threat levels were broken down into various colour codes -- red (worst case), orange, yellow and green (best case). To accurately understand the threat levels, at least 1 per cent of the population of the district or state should be tested.The State Epidemic Command Centre would monitor threat levels.