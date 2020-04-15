Fuelled by duty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For over a year, Shantakumar BM has been filling up fuel tanks at Bharat Petroleum, Jeevan Bheema Nagar. But never has his hours at the petrol bunk been this empty. “The current situation is extraordinary. I have never come across anything like this before,” he says, adding that the number of vehicles per day has reduced by a large margin, leaving the business affected. Shantakumar’s day is divided into two shifts, with the first half commencing at 6 am.

“I get a break in the afternoon. Luckily, I don’t have to work late night shifts since the fuel station shuts at 10 pm,” says the 23-year-old. These days, a majority of his customers include police personnel, doctors, goods carriers and other individuals, who like him, are part of essential services. Unsurprisingly, Shantakumar cites that the biggest challenge is to maintain a stable income. “One has to make a living in these times. I have no choice and I am sure anyone who has bills to pay can relate to this.

Food is subject to availability, sometimes I carry my own but then the police personnel and relief workers distribute food as well, so that helps for now,” he says. As someone who gets to witness first-hand the lockdown situation out there, Shantakumar states that most members of public are co-operative and adhere to safety regulations.

Although, he adds, the police station next to his workplace could have a role to play in that. “We have been provided with masks, gloves and sanitisers and we strictly follow hygiene norms. We ensure that customers maintain a distance of one metre while they queue up and don’t allow them in without masks. These are basic steps we follow and fortunately everyone adheres to this,” says Shantakumar, adding that while the current times require one to be optimistic, a sense of responsibility cannot be compromised on.