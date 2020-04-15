STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fuelled by duty

For over a year, Shantakumar BM has been filling up fuel tanks at Bharat Petroleum, Jeevan Bheema Nagar.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Shantakumar BM

Shantakumar BM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For over a year, Shantakumar BM has been filling up fuel tanks at Bharat Petroleum, Jeevan Bheema Nagar. But never has his hours at the petrol bunk been this empty. “The current situation is extraordinary. I have never come across anything like this before,” he says, adding that the number of vehicles per day has reduced by a large margin, leaving the business affected. Shantakumar’s day is divided into two shifts, with the first half commencing at 6 am.

“I get a break in the afternoon. Luckily, I don’t have to work late night shifts since the fuel station shuts at 10 pm,” says the 23-year-old. These days, a majority of his customers include police personnel, doctors, goods carriers and other individuals, who like him, are part of essential services. Unsurprisingly, Shantakumar cites that the biggest challenge is to maintain a stable income. “One has to make a living in these times. I have no choice and I am sure anyone who has bills to pay can relate to this.

Food is subject to availability, sometimes I carry my own but then the police personnel and relief workers distribute food as well, so that helps for now,” he says. As someone who gets to witness first-hand the lockdown situation out there, Shantakumar states that most members of public are co-operative and adhere to safety regulations.

Although, he adds, the police station next to his workplace could have a role to play in that. “We have been provided with masks, gloves and sanitisers and we strictly follow hygiene norms. We ensure that customers maintain a distance of one metre while they queue up and don’t allow them in without masks. These are basic steps we follow and fortunately everyone adheres to this,” says Shantakumar, adding that while the current times require one to be optimistic, a sense of responsibility cannot be compromised on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp