‘It’s okay to take a step back’

Multi-instrumentalist Tushar Mathur has gained a wide appeal for his breezy sound and mellow songwriting.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:16 AM

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Multi-instrumentalist Tushar Mathur has gained a wide appeal for his breezy sound and mellow songwriting. The 24-year-old city-based musician is back with Stepping About, a single which lays emphasis on the current generation’s battle between hustle and self-care culture. “In the current times of self-isolation, everyone seems to be under pressure to make the best use of this period or to build an alternative skill.

While that’s a great goal, there are also people who cannot cope with it, and that’s another aspect which goes unnoticed. It’s probably our generation’s biggest problem, where we are told to go after things but we ignore the aspects of self-care and mental well-being in the process,” he says, adding that the single which is set to be released on May 1, talks about finding a balance between pursuing goals and self-care, and also highlights the message that “it’s okay to take a step back”.

Sonically, Stepping Out is layered with smooth flowing elements of alternative R&B and Indie Pop, also showcasing a stark resemblance to the works of Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover. The track comes as a step outside Mathur’s comfort zone as compared to his previous works. It also features Mumbai-based producer Shayan Roy.

“This time, the song is more vocals driven while my previous tracks were more on the instrumental side. It’s not easy collaborating with an artiste you haven’t met before, and we have been making the best of the lockdown. Shayan had enough of a musician’s mind to see through the mixing and mastering aspects which makes it a smooth process,” says Mathur. 

Talking about his current projects, he says while his works are inspired by a state of mind and feelings that he is keen to portray in his songs, he also plans to release an EP in the coming months, followed by a few singles. “This current lockdown has been ideal for me to work on my music with more time to spare,” he says.

