STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sounds of lockdown

Here’s where the name also plays a part.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By  Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The azaan from a mosque, chirping birds, the regular beeping of a hospital machinery, water from a dripping tap... A new project on Instagram calls for recordings from one’s confined environment. Titled ‘Share Your Quiet’, the initiative was the brainchild of Pallavi Paul, a multimedia artist and Ph.D student at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Though Delhi-based herself, Paul’s project is open to everyone. After taking off on March 26, the project has over 200 audio recordings from places around the world, including Serbia, Portugal, France, Italy, China, and of course, India. 

“The Janata Curfew showed us this bizarre display of public spirit, that was full of noise. But what about those who chose to withdraw and instead ask pressing questions about the lives of workers?,” points out Paul, who was approached by Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts for a surviving self-quarantine project.

The result was ‘Share Your Quiet’, which Paul terms as a space that houses gestures like withdrawal from noise and the choice of non-participation. “Social media is throwing up lots of content. An archive of the noise being made, snippets of hyper-productivity people indulge in and more. But here’s a platform for you to express your quietude,” says the 32-year-old. 

Here’s where the name also plays a part. “Silence can sometimes be forced. Choosing to be quiet, however, is an act of agency,” explains Paul, who was surprised by the response she received. Among the 200 clips, three stood out for her: The beeping of a hospital machine, the sound of a saw, and that of a child reciting poetry in the background. “It helps that people don’t need to display an understanding of the situation. 

It is just a recording of their senses,” she adds. About 50-60 such clips are compiled and uploaded on Sunaparanta’s Instagram page (@sunaparanta_goa) every Monday, until the lockdown ends. According to Bengaluru-based multimedia artist Amshu Chukki, who also sent a recording, this edit of a soundscape works well. “You listen without realising the seamless transition or who sent what. There’s an anchoring of the collective instead of a geographical one,” he says, adding that he sent in the birdsong he could hear from his window. “Something like this also makes you slow down and gives you a sense of presence and immediacy. It can only be helpful in these times.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp