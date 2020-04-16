STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka may ease restrictions only after April 20

BSY directs officials to provide food and other essential items to migrant labourers

Published: 16th April 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A scooter passes over an COVID-19 awareness message painted on an empty road near Bengaluru's Anand Rao flyover.

As Karnataka recorded its fifth death due to the coronavirus, a scooter passes over an COVID-19 awareness message painted on an empty road near Bengaluru's Anand Rao flyover. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lockdown will be enforced strictly across the state for the next five days to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and a decision on easing the restrictions in the districts that have not reported any positive cases will be taken after April 20.

Soon after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines on enforcing the lockdown till May 3, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held discussions with ministers and senior officers on the containment measures to be taken in the state. The Chief Minister directed the ministers and the officers to ensure that the lockdown is enforced strictly and stern action taken against those violating the guidelines. 

On Wednesday, the state reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 279. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that apart from strictly enforcing the lockdown, the government will also take other containment measures, especially in the hotspots. Eight districts in the state -- Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot and Dharwad -- are among the 170 hotspots in the country.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to provide food and other essential items to migrant labourers, who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown, facilitate adequate supplies across the state and ensure the continuation of farming activities without any hindrance. Farming activities and transportation of agriculture produce are exempted from the lockdown.

Netas’ salary cut comes into effect now
The Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 has been gazetted. The gazette says due to COVID-19 pandemic, which has severe economic ramifications, it has become necessary to raise resources by reducing the salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers of state, chairman, deputy chairman, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of Opposition, government chief whip, opposition chief whip, MLAs and MLCs. It further stated that their salary shall be cut by 30% starting from April 1, 2020, for a period of a year to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Karnataka Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp