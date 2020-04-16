Karnataka may ease restrictions only after April 20

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lockdown will be enforced strictly across the state for the next five days to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and a decision on easing the restrictions in the districts that have not reported any positive cases will be taken after April 20.

Soon after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines on enforcing the lockdown till May 3, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held discussions with ministers and senior officers on the containment measures to be taken in the state. The Chief Minister directed the ministers and the officers to ensure that the lockdown is enforced strictly and stern action taken against those violating the guidelines.

On Wednesday, the state reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 279. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that apart from strictly enforcing the lockdown, the government will also take other containment measures, especially in the hotspots. Eight districts in the state -- Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot and Dharwad -- are among the 170 hotspots in the country.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to provide food and other essential items to migrant labourers, who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown, facilitate adequate supplies across the state and ensure the continuation of farming activities without any hindrance. Farming activities and transportation of agriculture produce are exempted from the lockdown.

Netas’ salary cut comes into effect now

The Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 has been gazetted. The gazette says due to COVID-19 pandemic, which has severe economic ramifications, it has become necessary to raise resources by reducing the salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers of state, chairman, deputy chairman, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of Opposition, government chief whip, opposition chief whip, MLAs and MLCs. It further stated that their salary shall be cut by 30% starting from April 1, 2020, for a period of a year to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.