IISc researchers foresee rise in traffic jams post lockdown period

BENGALURU: While many are worried about how the Indian economy will cope and what needs to be done post COVID-19 lockdown period, Indian Institute of Science researchers have pointed to the biggest fear in Bengaluru: a rise in traffic congestion. IISc researchers have submitted two white papers to the state government for the recovery period, focused on the transport sector titled- “Towards a Sustainable Transportation System for COVID-19 Recovery Period” and “Post COVID-19 World: Sustainable Transportation Interventions and Solutions Required.”

Prof Ashish Verma, Associate Professor, Transportation Engineering Lab, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, told TNIE that after the lockdown ends on May 3, there will be a recovery period during which things will take time to get back to normalcy. “Based on how the lockdown is lifted, mobilisation and services will gradually start. Many will continue to maintain social distance and avoid public transport. They will rely more on their vehicles, which will lead to an increase in traffic jams. This is the best time for the government to lay stress on cycles as an ideal mode of transport, where distance and health will be addressed,” he said. On the flip side, many people belonging to the lower economic strata will use public transport to go to their native places or to work. This could have a negative impact and create a fear of re-occurrence.

They suggest the government take the opportunity to achieve a sustainable transport system by prioritising buses lanes and high occupancy vehicles, integration of autorickshaw ride-sharing with buses or Metro to provide last-mile connectivity and staggering work hours and reduce the number of commuters.