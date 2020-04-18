STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc researchers foresee rise in traffic jams post lockdown period

“Based on how the lockdown is lifted, mobilisation and services will gradually start. Many will continue to maintain social distance and avoid public transport.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Traffic

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many are worried about how the Indian economy will cope and what needs to be done post COVID-19 lockdown period, Indian Institute of Science researchers have pointed to the biggest fear in Bengaluru: a rise in traffic congestion. IISc researchers have submitted two white papers to the state government for the recovery period, focused on the transport sector titled- “Towards a Sustainable Transportation System for COVID-19 Recovery Period” and “Post COVID-19 World: Sustainable Transportation Interventions and Solutions Required.”

Prof Ashish Verma, Associate Professor, Transportation Engineering Lab, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, told TNIE that after the lockdown ends on May 3, there will be a recovery period during which things will take time to get back to normalcy. “Based on how the lockdown is lifted, mobilisation and services will gradually start. Many will continue to maintain social distance and avoid public transport. They will rely more on their vehicles, which will lead to an increase in traffic jams. This is the best time for the government to lay stress on cycles as an ideal mode of transport, where distance and health will be addressed,” he said. On the flip side, many people belonging to the lower economic strata will use public transport to go to their native places or to work. This could have a negative impact and create a fear of re-occurrence.

They suggest the government take the opportunity to achieve a sustainable transport system by prioritising buses lanes and high occupancy vehicles, integration of autorickshaw ride-sharing with buses or Metro to provide last-mile connectivity and staggering work hours and reduce the number of commuters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp