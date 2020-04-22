STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

40 musicians, 6 countries, 1 concert

This Earth Day, which falls on April 22, musicians from six countries will be getting together for a concert like perhaps never before.

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Earth Day, which falls on April 22, musicians from six countries will be getting together for a concert like perhaps never before. Organised by Bengaluru-based Grammy Award winning musician and environmentalist Ricky Kej, the online concert will have over 40 musicians from India, USA, Senegal, South Africa, Australia and Vietnam, performing from their respective homes.

The event is being held in partnership with organisations like UNICEF, United Nations Climate Change and WWF. “Thematically, we wanted to look at the environment, sustainability, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the intersectional relationship between all of them,” says Kej. The concert, titled Ricky Kej LIVE at One Page Spotlight, is in support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the United Nations Foundation. 

Besides Kej, the lineup includes other Grammy winners like Laura Dickinson (joining from Los Angeles), Wouter Kellerman (from Melbourne), PT Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (from Jaipur) and Grammy nominee Lonnie Park (from New York). Rehearsals for this pre-recorded concert began two weeks ago, with Kej conducting one-on-one rehearsals with the different musicians.

“We got lucky since each of the artistes is technically sound. Also, we know each other’s music styles well,” he explains, adding that the biggest challenge was conducting rehearsals with the 30-member South African Mzansi Youth Choir. “It’s not easy to get 30 members to stay in sync as they perform individually from their own homes. We also added a choreography for them,” he reveals.

Given that even a one millisecond latency or lag can throw off a musician, Kej felt a pre-recorded concert (though recorded live, it will not be broadcast live) would be the best way to deliver this venture. Online concerts, he explains, are a good way for musicians to readapt to the current scenario, where many future in-person concerts have been called off. “Fourteen of my concerts in six countries stand cancelled. But online initiatives like this help musicians continue expressing themselves musically while also engaging with an audience,” says Kej.The concert can be viewed on Ricky Kej’s Facebook and YouTube platforms at 8pm IST.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp