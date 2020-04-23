STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t move accused to Ramanagara: HDK

Former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy slammed the state government for shifting those arrested for violence in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru to Ramanagara district jail.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:03 AM

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

By Express News Service

Bengaluru city police arrested over 120 persons, who had allegedly resorted to violence when healthcare workers went to take them to a quarantine facility as they had come in contact with those tested positive. Ramanagara has not reported any COVID-19 positive cases. 

“The State government is directly responsible for any consequences of shifting them. Those who were supposed to be quarantined are moved to Ramanagara, which has not reported a single case. It is not a good decision,” he said. Kumaraswamy claimed that the government had shifted inmates in Ramanagara jail to Bengaluru central jail to accommodate all those arrested for violence.

“This has created a fear of spreading of the coronavirus in the district. The government must change its decision,” he stated.He said he had discussed the issue with the Chief Minister, Home Minister and also Home Secretary. “Those arrested for violence can be lodged in a government hospital or a hostel in Bengaluru instead of Ramanagara jail,” he added. 

HD Kumaraswamy
Coronavirus
