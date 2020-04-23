STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Going live this lockdown

Musician Yashas Shetty’s The Radio Quarantine has listeners tuning in from as far as USA, UK, Japan and Germany; each episode focuses on music and interviews on a theme  

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I also wanted to do my bit for society, just like our doctors who are out there on the frontline. But what can a musician do during this time,” says Yashas Shetty, who has adopted a new role during this lockdown period. The faculty ember at Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology now dabbles as a radio host with The Radio Quarantine, which began airing live the day the lockdown began. Having completed 21 continuous days of going live every night at 9pm, Shetty is now gearing up to start the episodes again this week on radio.artscienceblr.org.

Going live from his residence in Benson Town, Shetty’s radio show has managed to reach listeners in USA, UK, Japan and Germany as well. “There are listeners from every continent except Africa,” he says, adding that the show is conducted under the umbrella of The Indian Sonic Research Organisation, which is a collective of people who like to build instruments and experiment with music.

“To be honest, I don’t know where the idea for the radio show came from,” says the 42-year-old, who initially just wanted to share the music he was listening to. After the first day of free-flowing music, Shetty came up with themes for each day, and started curating music that catered to a specific topic. Day one saw music written about isolation, independence or loneliness, day six was Japanese compositions of ambient and new-age music, while day 11 had live poetry reading session by Arshia Sattar, Jeet Thayil and others, and so on.

“I realised that people also like listening to others talk so I started doing small interviews. One show had a discussion on the issues migrant workers are facing, while another was with a cosmologist,” adds Shetty, who will now host the show once in two days. Usually the duration of his shows is one hour but sometime, depending on the content, it can go up to three hours.

Though he relies on just a basic setup of a laptop and microphone, the work that goes into producing this show isn’t that simple. Emails with guests, discussions on the content of the show, and music compilation can take up all evening, with a quick sound test before the episode goes live.

“We always talk about how technology can alienate people but here it is, bringing us together,” says Shetty, who now looks forward to having his hands full again. “There’s something intimate about radio where you have absolutely no visual distractions. And I’m glad I have something to do now during this lockdown,” he adds. While feedback has been positive, a common query Shetty receives is where one can listen to an archive of the older episodes. Shetty has just one answer for that. “You can’t. Like old school radio, this is ephemeral. It’s nice to see people waiting for an episode now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp