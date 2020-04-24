Delivery man, friend try to sell rare snake, nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested two youths, including a Dunzo delivery person, when they were trying to sell a ‘two-headed’ snake (sand boa) for Rs 50 lakh. Mohammad Rizwan (26) and Azar Khan (27), both residents of Gurappanapalya, were arrested on Wednesday.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that the police rescued the snake, commonly known as Sand Boa, and seized a two-wheeler and three mobile phones. “Rizwan and his friend packed the snake in the delivery bag (travel kit) provided by the company. Since the government permitted delivery of essentials, the duo used it as an opportunity to misuse,” Patil said.

The snake is in huge demand at international market and is sold at Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh each. The duo was nabbed when they were trying to sell the snake in Basappa Garden. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered based on a complaint filed by Range Forest Officer.