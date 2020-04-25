STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extending hospitality

As executive housekeeper at ITC Gardenia Bengaluru, Amandeep Kaur’s work has always revolved around cleanliness and sanitation.

By  Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As executive housekeeper at ITC Gardenia Bengaluru, Amandeep Kaur’s work has always revolved around cleanliness and sanitation. But more so now, after the COVID-19 outbreak. “In the current circumstances, more detailed and frequent sanitisation and disinfecting practices have been put in place. We have been working swiftly to provide the same level of guest services, but with social distancing, separate handling of guest linen and laundry, misting, and sanitisation of guest rooms. The existing chemicals and equipment have been powered by professional disinfecting chemicals along with heavy duty equipment.

At the end of the day, it’s important that we not dilute the guest experience,” says Kaur, admitting that the experience of working during this time of pandemic – putting in place new practices and training, and implementing them in a sport span – has been challenging and exhausting. 

“There has been extensive collaboration with our professional vendors and support departments to provide us with required material and training. Awareness campaigns have been held regarding prevention of virus spread, training, counselling and monitoring by in-house medical staff,” she says.

While life was previously much more structured, things have changed now. “There is continuous work-in-progress on new processes to be implemented, and strategic cost management measures,” she says. Like everyone right now, family members are concerned at times, but Kaur reassures herself that she is at a workplace that follows safety norms.

“The current challenge is only and only to mitigate all risks to associates, colleagues, guests, family and hotel by upping the level of disinfecting and maintaining highest standards of hygiene,” she says, pointing out that the experience to fight this unanticipated battle head on will remain forever. “The evolved sanitisation processes will become the new normal for hotels, and this will be the prime expectation of guests from a hotel,” believes Kaur.

