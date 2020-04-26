STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Exit plan

The ongoing lockdown due to the pandemic that is sweeping through the country is a necessary precaution to protect citizens.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The ongoing lockdown due to the pandemic that is sweeping through the country is a necessary precaution to protect citizens. The Indian government is facing the Hobson’s Choice of whether a strict lockdown should be enforced at the cost of livelihoods, or should a relaxation be allowed at the cost of lives? It is a tough choice but one way to look at it using first principles is that the solution (lockdown) should not be worse than the problem (infections).

The lockdown should definitely be eased (not lifted) on May 3, but with very strict guidelines. All offices which can operate remotely should allow people to continue working from home; e-commerce should be the predominant mode of retail; all public gathering spaces such as malls, gyms, cinemas and wedding halls should continue to be shut; and more importantly, all citizens moving out of the house should mandatorily use masks, practise social distancing and sanitise hands regularly.

Small businesses can be allowed to operate in smaller towns, but with use of masks. Any necessary commodities or groceries that can be home delivered should be allowed to do so, in order to reduce touch points. But in crowded cities, movement to e-commerce is a significant factor in reducing crowds.
The only permanent solution is the discovery and mass-production of either a vaccine or a sustainable treatment plan with a drug cocktail. Both are anywhere from 12 to 18 months away. Until then, we need to be mentally prepared to be in and out of partial lockdowns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp