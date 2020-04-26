Flying High with courage

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With the lockdown firmly in place, the regular snarls of traffic in the city have been replaced with tweets and chirps of birds.

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the lockdown firmly in place, the regular snarls of traffic in the city have been replaced with tweets and chirps of birds. Many have marvelled at the multiple sightings of these avian creatures, a fact that even wildlife rescuer Naveen P attests. But the increased number of sightings has also led to many distress calls. During the first few days of the lockdown, phone lines stayed silent, but as more days passed, the numbers increased. While people stay safe indoors, Naveen has helped rescue and release around 150 birds thus far. “I have been to almost all localities in North and East Bengaluru. Sometimes, I go as far as Electronics City or Hosur Road to carry out these rescues,” says Naveen, who works with Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Centre. 

As a wildlife rescuer, Naveen’s job requires him to carry out both simple and arial rescues, where his colleagues and he rescue birds stuck in manja on high trees. “I have also been trained to carry out some simple animal care work like preparing food plates for them, helping out with paper changes in the cages, maintenance of cages and any other work that is required of me at the centre,” says the 36-year-old, who has recently helped wildlife like kites, owls, bats, crows, peafowl, squirrels and turtles. Before the lockdown, Naveen began his first rescue or release at 7.30am and called it a day at 4 or 5pm. “But post lockdown, I am staying at the centre to minimise the risks from travelling.

Additionally, since we had to reduce the staff strength due to the lockdown, I decided to take one for the team by staying and working from here. It will reduce the risk for myself, my family and colleagues,” says the Bengaluru resident of 17 years.  Working in times of a pandemic has also seen Naveen take extra safety measures. Besides wearing a mask and gloves, he also tries to spend as little time as possible with people, leaving as soon as the rescue is done. Barricaded roads prove to be another time-consuming challenge.  “Not having all my colleagues to lean on has put additional strain. Sometimes, my rescues begin early in the morning and go on till late at night,” he says. 

Naveen’s only hope at the moment is to see some sense of normalcy again. Hailing from Mamballi in Chamarajanagar district, he is now looking forward to heading to his village for a week-long vacation once the lockdown ends. He adds, “I find joy in releasing them, in knowing that the animals have been well taken care of and treated, and it is now time to release them back to their own territories and homes. Watching them fly free makes it all worth it.”

