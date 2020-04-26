One for all moms

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In these uncertain times, how does one ensure that children don’t live in a bubble of ignorance or indifference? It was in pursuit to find a solution that theatre practitioner Sujatha Balakrishnan launched The Young Crusaders Covid19. Brought out by her venture, Theatre for Change, the initiative is a Mother’s Day special that aims to help kids do their bit, not just for their mother, but other mothers as well who are part of vulnerable groups.

“I thought it would be nice to have children gather funds that could go towards supplying ration to the needy. But instead of kids just asking their parents for money, it would be better to have them really be a part of the process,” explains Balakrishnan. Open to children in the age group of 5-15 years, the venture urges them to use any talent of theirs – painting, baking, music, dance, poetry – to create something that could be used to generate funds. Balakrishnan cites the example of a child who baked cupcakes, while others could look at writing a poem on their mother or making a sketch. “The amount they raise doesn’t matter. Even `100 is good enough.

The idea is to sow seeds of compassion in them,” she says, explaining how this could also help children not live in a bubble. “They would be aware of what is happening and can be better citizens too.” For Vandana Dugar, it was a good opportunity for her son Agastyaa, 12, to not just be responsible, but also understand gender equality. “He’s been enthusiastic about helping me with washing utensils, his clothes, and making tea and coffee. Each task earns him money that he can donate,” she says.

Usha Rao’s daughter Stuthi, on the other hand, has been using her new-found love for cooking to do her bit. So far, the 11-year-old has collected `750 through dishes like cake, paneer popcorn and cheesy capsicum, all made by her. The youngsters too are thrilled at being given a chance to help. “I never knew these tasks are so easy to do. Some are better than Math sums!,” says Agastyaa. Agrees Stuthi, “It feels great to bring joy to someone else.” The initiative kicked off a week ago and has got 15 kids so far, including Indians living in US, Kenya and Singapore. “On Mother’s Day on May 10, we plan to host a live Facebook session so each child can speak about their experience,” Balakrishnan says. “The kids will meet the other participants in this virtual cultural exchange, and learn the strength of unity and how we are all in this crisis together.”