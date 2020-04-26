STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Recipes for success

As a new entrepreneur, Radhika Timbadia, proprietor, Champaca, admits that it was challenging to come across the high flux of employees in the F&B industry.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As a new entrepreneur, Radhika Timbadia, proprietor, Champaca, admits that it was challenging to come across the high flux of employees in the F&B industry. “When our employees left, the team felt demoralised and we had to absorb the cost of training new ones,” says Timbadia,who got the first prize at the Futurepreneur Grand Challenge 2019-2020, an attempt to recognise and support women entrepreneurs. The awards were hosted by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship recently.

But that was a lesson learnt and Timbadia resolved it by having stronger processes and creating an environment where people want to stay. “I am also learning to manage better dealing with the vendors and distributors as we go along,” says the former ecologist who worked in the field of conservation for 10 years before setting up Champaca, a cafe to bring to the fore an experience around books, through food, curation and a community.

To participate in the challenge, one could either  identify (or nominate themselves) women entrepreneurs in the F&B sector with inspiring backgrounds who have overcome odds and challenges to get their businesses running. For Anshu Archit Jhunjhunwala, founder and chef, Food for Thought, the challenge is striking the right balance between home and work, as she says being a woman entrepreneur this century is no different from any before.

The COVID crisis, which caught the world unawares, hit Akshaya Ravindra Babu, founder, Sihi chocolaterie, hard and quick, considering she is in the B2B segment. “Businesses were asked overnight to shut, and I was left with over 300kg of chocolate in my home kitchen. There were only two options, either I could eat it all up or make use of it effectively to promote it.

At this time, you cannot test your strategies to see if it works or not, you just get creative and trust your gut,” says the fifth prize winner who initially decided to put up simple recipes using chocolate on social media handles to keep people engaged. “But 80 per cent of our business came from business clients and only 20 per cent from home bakers or cooks. We strengthened the second part in this period and started to cater to their needs. Today, we are almost at the end of the 300kg,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp